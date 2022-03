BJP leaders stage protest outside Maharashtra Assembly demanding Nawab Malik’s resignation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders staged a protest outside Maharashtra Assembly on March 09. They were demanding the resignation of state Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik. BJP leaders were seen raising slogans against Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Pravin Chavan. Nawab Malik was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.