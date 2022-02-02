BJP leaders should become teetotaller if they are against liquor policy: Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on February 02 reacted to politics around the new liquor policy of Maharashtra that was triggered by the opposition party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Earlier, BJP has taken such decisions in MP, Goa, Himachal, now they are protesting. If BJP wants this to stop, then BJP leaders who produce liquor, who have bars, surrender their license and take an oath that they will not drink alcohol for life,” said Nawab Malik.The minister also said, “Most leaders in BJP are drunkards and addicts and if they want to do something about it, they must start from their own party.” Earlier, the state government approved a policy to allow supermarkets and stores to sell wine. The move aims to benefit wine producers as well as farmers in Maharashtra.