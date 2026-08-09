BJP Leaders React To ‘Attack’ On Mamata Banerjee Deny BJP Workers’ Involvement | West Bengal News
BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya strongly condemned the recent vehicle attack on former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, clarifying that the party does not support such hostile behavior.
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BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya strongly condemned the recent vehicle attack on former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, clarifying that the party does not support such hostile behavior.