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Centre extends Rahul Navin's tenure as ED director for one year

BJP Leaders React To ‘Attack’ On Mamata Banerjee, Deny BJP Workers’ Involvement | West Bengal News

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Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 11:56 PM IST

BJP Leaders React To ‘Attack’ On Mamata Banerjee Deny BJP Workers’ Involvement | West Bengal News

BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya strongly condemned the recent vehicle attack on former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, clarifying that the party does not support such hostile behavior.

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BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya strongly condemned the recent vehicle attack on former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, clarifying that the party does not support such hostile behavior.

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