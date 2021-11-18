BJP Leaders’ ‘Jhuggi Samman Yatra’ reaches Todapur in Delhi

Delhi BJP leaders’ ‘Jhuggi Samman Yatra’ reached Gas Godown Jhuggi Basti in Todapur on November 17. Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Meenakashi Lekhi attended the programme. They distributed gas connections and presented cheques to the beneficiaries under Ujjwala, PM SVANidhi Yojana.