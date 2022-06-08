BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla takes swipe at Satyendar Jain, calls him 'hawalaat minister' over ED Raid

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla on June 07 in Delhi, lampooned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain over the cash and gold recoveries following ED raid at Delhi Health Minister’s resident. The BJP leader also alleged that the Delhi Health Minister has turned into a 'hawalaat minister'. “The recovery of Rs 2.82 crore and 133 gold coins is proof of his (Satyendar Jain) honesty. CM Arvind Kejriwal who claims to be the most honest, has not yet been able to take the resignation of his health minister turned 'hawalaat minister',” the BJP leader said.