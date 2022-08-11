Search icon
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla slams Saurabh Bharadwaj for his comment on wrestler Divya Kakran

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj for questioning Indian wrestler Divya Kakran whether she represents Delhi or not on social media. “It's an insult to athletes, the youth and the Tricolour. Whether it's a stadium or a battlefield, people fight for the glory of the Tiranga. Asking (wrestler) Divya Kakran where she is from and CM Kejriwal did not even deign to disavow Saurabh Bharadwaj,” he said. “This is an insult to women, athletes and the youth. This is what the AAP is known for,” added the BJP spokesperson.

