BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya backs Nupur Sharma, says, ‘India belongs to Hindus’

BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur, popularly known as Sadhvi Pragya, spoke over Nupur Sharma getting death threats. She said, “These non-believers have always done so. They have a communist history...Like Kamlesh Tiwari said something and he was killed, someone else (Nupur Sharma) said something and they received threat. India belongs to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma will stay here.”