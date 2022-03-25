BJP leader Roopa Ganguly demands Presidents rule in WB over Birbhum incident in Rajya Sabha

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Roopa Ganguly on March 25 while speaking on the Birbhum incident, broke down in Rajya Sabha, and demanded for President’s rule in West Bengal, alleging that the state is no longer liveable. “We demand President's rule in West Bengal. Mass killings are happening there. The people are fleeing the place. The state is no more liveable,” the BJP leader said.