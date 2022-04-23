BJP leader Mohit Kamboj alleges Shiv Sena and Maharashtra CM want to kill me

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj on April 22 alleged that his car was attacked by a mob at Kalanagar Junction in Mumbai, and called it an attempt to kill him by the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He condemned the incident citing that governance in Maharashtra is proving to be worse than in West Bengal. “My car was attacked at Kalanagar Junction by a mob but we managed to flee. Governance in Maharashtra proving to be worse than in Bengal. Opposition leaders who exposed corrupt ministers like Nawab Malik are being attacked by the state government. I condemn it,” he said. “This was an attempt to kill me by Shiv Sena and Maharashtra CM, so as to suppress my voice. Will see what action will be taken by Mumbai Police. Everything is recorded on CCTV,” he added.