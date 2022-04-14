BJP leader Guru Prakash Paswan calls LSR’s invitation snub an ‘epitome of intolerance’

Bharatiya Janta Party leader and Dalit Scholar Guru Prakash Paswan on April 14 alleged that he was first invited to Lady Shri Ram College for Women (DU) for speaking at the ‘Ambedkar Jayanti’ event but later cancelled it and said that it is an epitome of intolerance. “It's an epitome of intolerance. It's unfortunate that a Dalit person was stopped from speaking on ‘Ambedkar Jayanti’. It shows the dictatorial and totalitarian way of thinking of such groups especially SFI who are stopping people from speaking. They have lost their relevance on the ground,” he said while speaking to ANI. BJP leader Paswan was invited by LSR college for the Ambedkar Jayanti event but was informed on April 13 that due to a protest by the student’s union group, the show has been cancelled.