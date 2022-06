BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announces Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra CM, oath-taking at 7.30 PM

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced at a press conference in Mumbai. Shinde will take oath at 7.30 pm this evening at Raj Bhawan. Fadnavis also announced that he will not be a part of the new cabinet that is likely to be sworn in in the coming week.