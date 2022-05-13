BJP keeping country in permanent state of polarisation, brutalising minorities: Sonia Gandhi at ‘Chintan Shivir’

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on May 13 hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by saying that they are keeping country in a permanent state of polarisation, compelling people to live in a constant state of fear and insecurity. While addressing party workers at 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, Sonia Gandhi said, “By now it has become abundantly and painfully clear what PM Modi and his colleagues really mean by their slogan 'Maximum governance, minimum government'.” “It means keeping country in a permanent state of polarisation, compelling people to live in a constant state of fear and insecurity, viciously targeting, victimising and often brutalising minorities who are an integral part of our society and equal citizen of our republic,” she added.