BJP is trying to paralyse Delhi govt: Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party National Spokesperson Raghav Chadha on March 21 alleged that the BJP-led central government is making efforts to paralyse the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of Delhi Raghav Chadha said, “We function and work without any affection or ill will. We believe that when there is an election, fight fiercely and when the election is over, work together. If there is a mistake in the security of the Prime Minister, then the Punjab government will take action on it.” “There is a feeling of enmity in the BJP, due to which they are trying to paralyse the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of Delhi. Efforts are being made to prevent a democratically elected government from bringing its Budget,” he added.

