BJP is running away from MCD Polls Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Targeting the Centre over MCD bill introduced in Lok Sabha on March 25, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on March 30 said that BJP is running from MCD Elections and that is why they brought this bill. “BJP must remember that before 2011-12, the municipality was a single entity under BJP's rule; there used to be corruption & pollution then as well. You'll see with 3 municipalities also, BJP won't be able to make a change, it can only do corruption,” said Sisodia while speaking to ANI.