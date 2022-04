BJP is now largest democratic party in world: Haryana CM Khattar on Foundation Day

On the Foundation Day of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar on April 06, stated that BJP is now the largest democratic party in the world. “There is no 'Parivaarwaad' and personal agenda in our party. Work is being done to uplift the country. BJP is now the largest democratic party in the world,” said Manohar Lal Khattar.