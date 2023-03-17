Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

BJP is making statements to run away from Adani probe: Congress leader Naseer Hussain

Congress MP Naseer Hussain on March 17 said that BJP is making statements as they are running away from the alleged Adani scam probe. While speaking to ANI, Naseer Hussain said, “The party (BJP) which never contributed or sacrificed anything in the freedom movement, they don’t have any right to make comment on the other party. Today, the topic of discussion is Adani Scam, we are demanding a JPC probe on it. The whole country is demanding a JPC probe. To run away from the topic, this kind of statement is being made.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Discover surprising health benefits of Flax seeds: From heart health to cancer prevention and more
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
Bigg Boss: Meet Priyanka Choudhary, Jaipur girl who worked in adult web series, her real name is...
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Pathaan: From Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's face-off to Salman Khan's epic cameo, 5 'seeti-maar' moments from the film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Android users to get new WhatsApp chat attachment menu, spotted in beta update
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.