BJP is making statements to run away from Adani probe: Congress leader Naseer Hussain

Congress MP Naseer Hussain on March 17 said that BJP is making statements as they are running away from the alleged Adani scam probe. While speaking to ANI, Naseer Hussain said, “The party (BJP) which never contributed or sacrificed anything in the freedom movement, they don’t have any right to make comment on the other party. Today, the topic of discussion is Adani Scam, we are demanding a JPC probe on it. The whole country is demanding a JPC probe. To run away from the topic, this kind of statement is being made.”