BJP is going to repeat history in UP, says Amit Shah in Gorakhpur

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur expressed their confidence for win of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “BJP is going to repeat the history in UP. In 2014, 2017, and 2019 polls, people of UP chose development under the leadership of PM Modi and gave an absolute majority. Today with CM Yogi filing nomination, BJP is marching ahead with resolve of '300 paar',” Amit Shah said. The UP Assembly Elections will be held from February 10 to March 07 in 7 phases.