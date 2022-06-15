BJP is giving collective punishment to Indian Muslims Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on June 14 lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister calling him ‘Super Chief Justice’.“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has become ‘Super Chief Justice’. He will convict anybody in his own court. Afreen Fatima's house was in her mother's name. Why isn't BJP demolishing Teni's (son Ashish Mishra) home, accused of killing 5 people. BJP is giving collective punishment to Indian Muslims,” said AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.