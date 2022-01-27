BJP is for entire society not for one caste: Amit Shah in Mathura

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 27, while addressing at the 'Effective Voter Interaction' program in Mathura said that BJP is not the party for one caste but for entire society. “Uttar Pradesh Elections are polls to see that which party and ideology will the state go to for next 5 years. Before BJP Government, UP saw SP and BSP governments for a very long time. SP used to work for one caste, BSP used to work for another. Nobody drew a map for complete development of Uttar Pradesh. Only after PM Modi took charge and Yogi Adityanath became the CM, the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' came to the fore. BJP is not the party for one caste but for entire society,” said Union HM and BJP leader Amit Shah.