BJP is continuously working on principle of ‘nation first, organisation second’: CM Dhami on Foundation Day

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) 42nd Foundation Day programme in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on April 06 said that BJP has been working continuously on the principle of ‘nation first, organisation second’. “We are members of an organisation for which the nation has always been the first. We have always learnt that nation first, organization second and man last. Our party has been working continuously on this principle,” CM Dhami added.