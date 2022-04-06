BJP is champion of ‘Rashtravad’ claims JP Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda participated in ‘Shobha Yatra’ on party’s 42nd Foundation Day. While addressing the gathering Nadda said that BJP is the champion of ‘Rashtravad’. “BJP tally crosses 100-mark in Rajya Sabha. Congress has no MP in northeastern states. We are a champion of 'Rashtravad'. These 'Private Limited' parties, don't see anything besides their own family, need to send them back home,” he added.