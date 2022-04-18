BJP is behind Jahangirpuri violence, alleges Satyendar Jain

Following the violence and stone-pelting incident in the Jahangirpuri area, Delhi Home Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain on April 18 alleged that the rioters are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) itself. “The law and order situation in Delhi is not good. Delhi Police is under BJP. BJP should control the police properly and stop the riots by implementing law and order. The rioters are the BJP itself. I will appeal to the public to maintain peace,” Delhi Home Minister Jain added.