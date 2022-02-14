BJP is achieving target of 300-mark in UP Assembly Elections: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 14 expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party winning the state Assembly polls by securing over 300 seats and said that the elections are a fight between 80 versus 20, wherein 80 per cent are those who back progress while 20 per cent people oppose everything and have a negative attitude. Speaking to ANI, CM Yogi said, “Under PM Modi’s leadership and with public blessings, double-engine Government will return to power in UP. This election has already moved towards 80 vs 20. Gloomy environment prevails in SP, BSP, and Congress camps after the first phase of polls. BJP is achieving the target of 300-mark.”