BJP has transformed Manipur from blockades to development says JP Nadda

Ahead of the Manipur Polls, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda during a public rally on February 17 said that BJP has transformed the state from blockades to the path of development. He said, "Five years ago Manipur's situation was marred by blockades and bandhs but under Chief Minister N Biren Singh we have transformed the state from blockades to development of every section of society.”