{"id":"2918020","source":"DNA","title":"BJP has no empathy towards commoners: Kapil Sibal on inflation ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Congress leader Kapil Sibal on November 01 slammed BJP Government over inflation and claimed that the party has no empathy towards commoners. “BJP Minister said income has increased but only their income increased not of public. Fuel, LPG prices have increased. I hope people will throw out this government and start it by defeating them in UP 2022 polls,” he added. ","summary":"Congress leader Kapil Sibal on November 01 slammed BJP Government over inflation and claimed that the party has no empathy towards commoners. “BJP Minister said income has increased but only their income increased not of public. Fuel, LPG prices have increased. I hope people will throw out this government and start it by defeating them in UP 2022 polls,” he added. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-bjp-has-no-empathy-towards-commoners-kapil-sibal-on-inflation-2918020","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/01/1003519-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/Nov01v34.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635779702","publish_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 08:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 08:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918020"}