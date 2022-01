BJP has forgotten Manohar Parrikar's legacy, alleges Michael Lobo

Soon after joining Congress on January 11, former Goa BJP Minister Michael Lobo lambasted on BJP and said that the party has forgotten the legacy of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. “I have not asked anyone for a ticket (for my wife). BJP has forgotten former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's legacy,” he added. The Goa Assembly Elections will be held on February 14.