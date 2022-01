BJP has done more work for backward classes then previous regime: Sidharth Nath Singh

Uttar Pradesh Government Spokesperson, Sidharth Nath Singh on January 12 said that compared to SP and BSP regime BJP has done more work for backward classes in state. He said, “Swami Prasad Maurya never said anything in 5 years, leaving party before the election means something else, it is better if he reveals himself. Compared to SP and BSP, BJP has done more work for Dalits, poor, backward class.”