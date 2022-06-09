BJP has blown conch shell for victory in local body elections: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 09 said that BJP is all set for the upcoming local body elections in Madhya Pradesh. He also informed that the party has started its campaign for the upcoming elections. While talking to media persons, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “BJP has blown a conch shell for victory in the local body elections. Tomorrow, formally our workers will go to every booth and take a booth victory pledge. Only BJP has worked for the development of the state, welfare of the people and development of cities.” “Congress had ruined it, we have done the work of rebuilding and taking Madhya Pradesh forward on the path of progress and development. The schemes of Central and State governments will ensure welfare of people,” said the CM.