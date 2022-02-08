BJP has become like IPC 302 in India: Revanth Reddy

Following the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha on February 07, Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy reacted and said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become like IPC 302 in the country. “BJP has become like IPC 302 in the country, people will answer them in future polls...In 2018 BJP's deposit was seized on 107/119 seats, we got 30 per cent votes. How much did they get? I urge PM that while addressing Parliament he shouldn't raise such petty issues…,” said Revanth Reddy. “He should understand that Congress created Telangana not to win polls...Today he sounded more like Gujarat Chief Minister than Prime Minister, such remarks don't suit a PM...,” added Telangana Congress chief.