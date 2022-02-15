BJP Haridwar candidate Sanjay Gupta calls state party Chief ‘traitor’, demands his removal

Infighting has started in the BJP following the closure of Uttarakhand Assembly Polls which was held on February 14. BJP Haridwar candidate Sanjay Gupta levelled serious allegation against the state party Chief Madan Kaushik. He called Madan Kaushik a ‘traitor’ and alleged that he worked against the party’s candidates in Uttarakhand Assembly Polls. “Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik has worked against several BJP candidates to ensure their defeat in this election. He supported BSP candidate contesting against me. He is a traitor. I demand the BJP leadership to sack him from the party,” said Sanjay Gupta.