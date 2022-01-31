BJP govt works hard to bring change in Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 31 said that BJP government has taught the meaning of law to the mafias and goons. He said, “The BJP govt in Uttar Pradesh has taught the meaning of the law to the mafias and goons who used to consider themselves above the law. That is why these goons are desperate to come to power anyhow.” He further added, “We are working hard to bring about a change in Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, they are looking for an opportunity to seek revenge from you (public). Seeking revenge is their ideology.”