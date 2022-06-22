BJP govt trying to suppress voice of Opposition says Sachin Pilot

Speaking on summons to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi by the ED, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on June 22 said that the BJP government is trying to suppress the voice of Opposition leaders. “This episode shows that if any Opposition leader tries to raise his voice against the BJP and the government, they work to suppress it. Case is being investigated after 7 years, there is no FIR, no money laundering, no allegation,” said Congress leader Sachin Pilot.