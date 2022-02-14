BJP govt stands in solidarity with Muslim women by scrapping ‘Triple Talaq’ CM Yogi

Responding to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi ‘Hijab-clad woman will become PM one day’ remark, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 14 said that the BJP govt stands in solidarity with Muslim women by scrapping ‘Triple Talaq’. Speaking to ANI, CM Yogi said, “PM Modi has scrapped ‘Triple Talaq’ to free that daughter, to give her the rights and respect she is entitled to. To ensure respect to that daughter, we say the system will not be run as per Shariat, but Constitution.”