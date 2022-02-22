BJP govt promotes invests in sports infrastructure in Manipur PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Imphal rally said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is promoting and investing in sports infrastructure in Manipur. He said, “The country's first sports university, which has been set up in Manipur, will make this region an international hub for sports. BJP government is promoting sports talent across North East, investing in sports infrastructure.”