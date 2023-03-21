BJP govt helped Mehul Choksi in getting citizenship of Antigua Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party National Spokesperson Raghav Chadha on March 21 alleged that BJP-led central government helped Mehul Choksi to get citizenship of Antigua. He also claimed close relations between Mehul Choksi and leaders of the BJP. Raghav Chadha said, “While applying for citizenship to Antigua, the Government of India issues a no-objection certificate to Mehul Choksi. In 2018, the economic offender gets citizenship.” “There is news that Mehul Choksi has given crores of donations to the BJP. He has close relations with many leaders. In a program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown his close relations with him. Interpol has issued a red corner notice against him and asked poof to Central government against the economic offender. But the Central government fails to submit proof against him,” Chadha added.