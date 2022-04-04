BJP govt has not spared farmers by increasing fertilisers prices Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on April 04 alleged that the BJP govt has not spared farmers by increasing fertilisers prices. “The government, which claimed to help farmers, suddenly increased the prices of fertilisers. On the other hand, diesel, petrol, and LPG are increasing every day. They have increased the prices of 70-80 medicines by 15 per cent and have not spared the farmers either,” he said. “When we raise the issues of the poor in Parliament and want to discuss them, they (BJP) want to deviate the issues by talking about other issues,” he added.