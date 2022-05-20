BJP govt gave importance to all regional languages in NEP: PM Modi

While virtually addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers meeting in Jaipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 20 in Delhi, informed that the BJP has given importance to all the regional languages in the National Education Policy (NEP). “We are witnessing that there are some parties whose ecosystem is absolutely delved into distracting the country's focus from crucial and significant issues. We should not get trapped into it and be careful of them,” the PM said. “In past few days, we have seen that attempts are being made to spark controversies on the basis of languages. BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language and considers them worth worshipping. We have given importance to every regional language in NEP,” he added.