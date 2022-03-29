BJP govt gave around 2.5 crore houses to poor: PM Modi at ‘Grih Pravesham’ event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 29, while virtually attending the ‘Grih Pravesham’ event of about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) in Madhya Pradesh, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given around 2.5 crore houses to the poor. He also said that out of these 2.5 crore houses, 2 crore houses have been built in the villages. “The last government, the government before me, built only a few lakh houses for the poor in their tenure. Our government has given around 2.5 crore houses to the poor. Of these, 2 crore houses have been built in villages. In the last 2 years, despite obstacles due to COVID-19, the work didn't slow down,” the PM said.