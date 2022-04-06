BJP govt ensures poor don’t sleep on empty stomach PM Modi on Foundation Day

While addressing Bharatiya Janata Party workers on the 42th Foundation Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the efforts made by the Centre to make sure citizens don’t sleep on an empty stomach and are vaccinated. “Today, India has administered over 180 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Today, world is seeing that even in such a difficult situation, India is providing free ration to 80 crore poor. Centre is spending around Rs 3.5 lakh crore to see that the poor don't sleep on an empty stomach,” said PM Modi.