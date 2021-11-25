{"id":"2921179","source":"DNA","title":"BJP fully prepared for Uttarakhand Assembly polls: Pralhad Joshi","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly polls, BJP Election Management Committee meeting began in Dehradun on November 25 for a two-day convention. Party in-charge for elections in Uttarakhand, Pralhad Joshi also participated in the meeting. “We are fully prepared for the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand... We all are working on the grassroots level in the State,” said Pralhad Joshi.","summary":"Ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly polls, BJP Election Management Committee meeting began in Dehradun on November 25 for a two-day convention. Party in-charge for elections in Uttarakhand, Pralhad Joshi also participated in the meeting. “We are fully prepared for the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand... We all are working on the grassroots level in the State,” said Pralhad Joshi.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-bjp-fully-prepared-for-uttarakhand-assembly-polls-pralhad-joshi-2921179","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006974-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2511_DNA_ANI_STORY_20.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637844602","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 06:20 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 06:20 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921179"}