BJP fulfilled 92 pc of 212 promises made in 2017 election manifesto, says Amit Shah

BJP released the election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls on February 08. While speaking at the event Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah asserted that the party practiced what it preached before the 2017 state assembly elections. “BJP UP team has given form to this 'Sankalp Patra'. It is not just a 'ghoshna patra', it is UP govt's resolution... the 2017 'Sankalp Patra' had 212 resolutions, of which 92 have been fulfilled. We do what we say,” said Amit Shah in Lucknow. The UP Assembly Elections will be held from February 10 to March 07 in 7 phases. Votes will be counted for all 403 constituencies on March 10.