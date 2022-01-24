BJP divides people on basis of religion alleges CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on January 24 accused BJP of using religion for elections and said that the party divides people on the basis of religion. “Congress's position in Uttarakhand is good...BJP divides people on the basis of religion. They have done it in Uttar Pradesh and are still doing it. BJP got power by using religion but what did people get by voting for them?”