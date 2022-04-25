BJP delegation to meet Union Home Secretary over attack on Kirit Somaiya

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation will meet Union Home Secretary regarding an alleged 'attack' on Kirit Somaiya by Shiv Sena workers in Maharashtra, BJP leader Somaiya informed himself on April 25. “We are going to meet Union Home Secretary regarding terror-like situation created in Maharashtra by State government. Fake FIR was registered against me, Shiv Sena workers are still giving threats. We will give a detailed report and demand a special team for inquiry,” said Kirit Somaiya.