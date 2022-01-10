BJP delegation led by Himachal CM submits memorandum on PM Modi's security lapse

Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on January 09, handed over a memorandum to Governor Rajendra Arlekar. Through the Governor the memorandum will be given to President Ram Nath Kovind related to the security lapsed of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Punjab visit demanding strict action against those involved. “PM's security was breached in Punjab by some people, who possibly were there on the orders of the Punjab govt. Today, we gave a memorandum to the President through our Governor demanding strict actions against the people involved,” said Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur. The Prime Minister's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to road blockage on January 05, by some protestors about 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.