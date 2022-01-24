BJP corporator was there in Mumbai before Shiv Sena’s existence: Devendra Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on January 24 criticised Shiv Sena over Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's statement where he claimed to have 'wasted 25 years in alliance with BJP'. “I want to remind them that Shiv Sena was not born at the time when BJP corporator was there in Mumbai. Till the time they were with us, they used to be number 1 or number 2 party but now they are at number 4,” said the BJP leader.