BJP copying Arvind Kejriwal's model of governance: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on April 15 said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started copying Arvind Kejriwal's model of governance. “Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister has announced to give 150 free units of electricity, free water in villages and half bus fare for the women. The BJP doesn't believe in giving any facility to the public. It's due to fear of AAP that they have started copying Arvind Kejriwal's model of governance,” he added.