BJP Chief JP Nadda participates in ‘Shobha Yatra’ in Delhi on 42nd Foundation Day

Bharatiya Janata Party is celebrating its 42nd Foundation Day on April 06. On this occasion, BJP National President JP Nadda took part in Shobha Yatra which is being held in the National Capital. The BJP's earlier avatar was the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) which was founded by Syama Prasad Mookherjee in 1951. Later the BJS was merged with several parties in 1977 to form the Janata Party.