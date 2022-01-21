Search icon
BJP Chief JP Nadda offers prayers at Rajeshwar Temple in Agra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on January 21 visited Rajeshwar Temple in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. During the visit, he offered prayers at the temple.

