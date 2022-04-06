BJP challenged vote bank politics of other parties, made people aware of it, says PM Modi

BJP not only challenged immoral politics going for decades but also made people aware of it, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of BJP’s 42nd foundation day. “Some parties did only vote bank politics for decades. Making promises to only a few, keeping most of the people longing for things, bias and corruption was a side effect of vote bank politics,” said the PM. “BJP not only challenged this but also succeeded in making people understand its harm,” he added.