“BJP cannot bring Uniform Civil Code,” says Rafiqul Islam

All India United Democratic Front Leader Rafiqul Islam on May 15 said that BJP cannot bring Uniform Civil Code. “Uniform Civil Code is not natural. BJP cannot bring Uniform Civil Code. They cannot implement UCC in different states like Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Chennai, Kerala. BJP knows that there are many things which they cannot implement. That’s why they always say about eastern states, not about Delhi,” says Rafiqul Islam.